STATEWIDE — The governor’s full phase one plan is now in effect on Monday, which means more people can go out to eat and workout.

This half-capacity rule also applies to certain businesses that had already been open, including retail stores, libraries and museums.

Two weeks ago, restaurants could operate at a 25 percent capacity, but on Monday, restaurants are allowed to function at 50 percent capacity inside. | Read the full plan from the Governor's Office here .

There is still no limit on outdoor seating as long as social distancing guidelines are followed.

And that is where one restaurant has shifted its focus.

“Even if it doesn’t mean we’re maxing out what we can do under capacity, that’s okay. That will come with time. But let’s all kind of work through this, be comfortable together, be polite, courteous to one another and respect each other’s boundaries,” said Kirt Earhart, who owns Maxine’s on Shine off of Mills Avenue in Orlando.

His restaurant is small, so even when he could reopen to a quarter capacity two weeks ago, he chose to just keep everything outside and spacing out tables on the patio.

He expanded in other ways, like adding a delivery service. And he is building so-called islands of dining for the parking lot.

Earhart says he will be taking things slow when it comes to dining indoors. And when he does allow it, he will be requiring people to wear masks and gloves.

There are quite a few things that all gyms will be doing because it is required by the state to reopen: sanitizing the equipment, practicing social distancing and keeping facilities half-full.

That includes the YMCA, which is taking things a step further to keep members and personnel safe.

"It's going to be very different for our members as they come in," said Scott Goyer with the YMCA of the Suncoast .

The YMCA of the Suncoast will reopens to members Monday with a lot of changes. The state is requiring gyms to operate at no more than 50 percent capacity.

In order to limit the number of members, the Y is asking patrons to reserve time to work out. Then, in between each group, they will briefly shut down the building down to sanitize multiple times throughout the day.

Plus, markers on the floors will remind visitors to stay six feet away from other people.

And patrons will see a lot of sanitizer around the gym: the state is also requiring fitness centers to offer readily-available dispensers of disinfectant, and cleaning materials.

The Y also will ask its members some screening questions as they come in and all staff will wear masks.

"We understand the vital part of what the YMCA can do in our community is make this a healthier place to live and we're excited the governor recognized that as well," Goyer said.

Also, patrons are being advised to check with your gym before working out to see what specific protocols they may have in place.

The full phase one reopening of the Sunshine State comes as new coronavirus cases continue to climb in Florida.