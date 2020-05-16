Are you doing any spring cleaning? Goodwill of the Finger Lakes is now accepting contactless donations. There are safety measures in place to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The region’s CEO, Jennifer Lake, says Goodwill’s donation doors are open daily at all stores and donation centers with attendants on-hand to collect items.

What You Need To Know Contactless donations now accepted at Goodwill Finger Lakes locations.

Attendants will be on-hand to collect items.

Goodwill is preparing to open as early as May 29.

Social distancing and enhanced cleaning procedures will be in place.

“It’s any houseware,” said Lake, “clothing, domestic items that are in good condition. We unfortunately from an electronic standpoint need working items.”

However, there will be no in-person contact during the exchange between donors and employees.

"Go to any of our centers or stores,” said Lake, “and you’ll pull in your car. Hopefully before you leave the house, you’ve separated, so only the items you want to donate are in the trunk or rear of your car.”

Receipts for donations will still be provided.

Lake also told Spectrum News that Goodwill is preparing to open stores for shopping as early as May 29, under the guidelines for Phase Two of reopening New York’s economy.

"Reopening at Goodwill will be the same great treasure hunting experience,” said Lake, “with a couple of modifications. Predominantly, we are asking all of our customers to wear a face covering when they are in our store. We will also be limiting capacity in accordance with the New York State recommendations.”

Modifications include a waiting area for customers if needed, markers for social distancing, and enhanced cleaning procedures. There will also be a three-day hold for donated items.

“We really want people to know that they can shop safely,” said Lake. “As always, you should still wash any items that you get before you wear them. But, other than that, you should have a great shopping experience.”