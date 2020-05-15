Many flocked to the Monroe County DMV office in Irondequoit Friday morning thinking it was a part of Phase One's reopening, however, it was not.

What You Need To Know While Phase One of New York State's reopening is underway, Monroe County DMVs remain closed for in-person appointments.

In the meantime, barriers have been installed and social distancing measures will be in place upon reopening.

Monroe County Clerk Jamie Romeo says all DMV locations will reopen around June 8.

"We know there is a lot of confusion because there is a lot of anticipation," Monroe County Clerk Jamie Romeo said. "People want to get that sense of normalcy. When DMVs open up there will be appointments open. We have been working on all those processes we have installed in the barriers. We are going to have social distancing options in all of our branches and that takes some time."

Residents can still be assisted by heading over to the county website.

In-Person Transactions are apart of Phase Two in the reopening plan.

