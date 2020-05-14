"New York State on PAUSE" ends on Friday, allowing many businesses to resume operation.

So, when will gyms reopen?

When will gyms reopen in the Rochester region? John Nizamos owns Studio 22 Fitness in Hilton and East Rochester. He thinks gyms fall in Phase 4 of the reopening plan—so there’s a ways to go yet. Lots of uncertainty about when that will be. @SPECNewsROC #gyms #roc pic.twitter.com/JP7q0xWaln — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) May 14, 2020

John Nizamis owns Studio 22 Fitness in East Rochester and Hilton. The Hilton location has been closed since March 16.

What You Need To Know While New York State on PAUSE ends this Friday, the fate of businesses like gyms remains up in the air.

Gyms like Studio 22 have been closed over over two months.

Upon reopening, gyms will need to operate differently, such as limitations on occupancy and increased sanitation.

"We are in the middle of our ninth week of being closed right now," Nizamis said. "So, it's been a hit business-wise, personal wise, mentally, and physically. I'm sure it's just like everybody else. I am anticipating that we will be in "phase 4". That is the consensus I've gotten from people I have talked to, but there is still not a 100% definite answer."

Gym owners don’t know when they’ll reopen but do know when they do ..it’ll look and operate a lot different. Hand sanitizer, more space between equipment and people, limited class sizes—Studio 22 Fitness is working on reopening plans. @SPECNewsROC pic.twitter.com/qYFiGSivIS — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) May 14, 2020

Governor Cuomo's reopening plan and phases do not yet outline specific dates of when gyms will be able to reopen.

"We pride ourselves on cleanliness and sanitation before all this happened, so obviously we are going to step up those efforts," Nizamis said.

Large fitness center chains like Planet Fitness do not have specific reopen dates yet either. Here’s a message to members below.⤵️ @SPECNewsROC #gyms pic.twitter.com/k0MNF1rMFJ — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) May 14, 2020

One thing is certain, gyms will look and operate a lot differently when they do finally reopen.