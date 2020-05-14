WINTER PARK, Fla. — Margie Viera, Be Global Marketing founder, created a Spanish business guide to help Hispanic entrepreneurs start and maintain their businesses even with issues brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Whether it’s because you want to start a new career, there are resources there to start a new career. If you want to start a new business, there are a step by step guide,” said Viera.

The guide is called Somos Triunfadores , or We Are Triumphant, contains a list of resources, links and organizations to help entrepreneurs. The guide can be downloaded on Viera's website.

Hector Ramos, San Julian’s Hills owner, said it helped him maintain his Winter Park coffee shop afloat during the pandemic.

“With her help and her advice, we were able to apply (for the Paid Protection Program) and actually be successful,” Ramos said.

Viera said she plans to update the guide with information how entrepreneurs can further grow their business and post webinars to help anyone navigate the guide to find what they need.