NATIONWIDE — Millions of people are still waiting on their stimulus checks, about a month after the aid first started going out. And for those who want direct deposit , Wednesday is the last day to make that happen.

It is a matter of plugging in their bank information since the IRS did not have it on file.

There is an online tool to do that by going to Get My Payment to begin. There, people can fill out some basic information, like their Social Security number. And then they will need their tax return and bank account information.

For people who do not file their taxes, such as Social Security and SSI recipients, they do not need to upload their information.

Their payment will be automatically sent to them, however they normally get their benefits.

For those who are low income who do not normally file, there is a separate online tool to fill out, but the deadline is not on Wednesday.

More than 85 percent of people eligible for stimulus money have already been paid out. Payments are worth up to $1,200 for individuals and $2,400, plus $500 per dependent.

Eligibility is largely based on income.

The deadline to apply for direct deposit is Wednesday at noon. Otherwise, it will be a paper that could take weeks to arrive.

Meanwhile on Capitol Hill, House leadership unveiled stimulus package number four that has a price tag of more than $3 trillion and a vote could happen by the end of the week.

It would give nearly a trillion dollars to states, cities and tribal governments to avoid layoffs during the coronavirus pandemic.

And $200 billion in "hazard pay" for essential workers and another round of $1,200 stimulus checks.

Plus, $75 billion for more COVID-19 testing.

Democrats put this together and was headed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Over in the Republican-held Senate, two high profile lawmakers are already out with a warning.

"It's got so much unrelated to coronavirus it is dead on arrival here," said U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham.

U.S. Sen. John Barrasso agreed, saying, "What Nancy Pelosi is proposing will never pass the Senate."

However, Pelosi said this would help families who are suffering.

"For the families who are suffering though, hunger doesn't take a pause, rent doesn't take a pause, bills don't take a pause, the hardship of losing a job or tragically losing a loved one doesn't take a pause," she said.

The House is expected to vote on it Friday.