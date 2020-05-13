ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The organization says monetary donations are needed instead of diaper donations.

What You Need To Know

1. Since the coronavirus pandemic, Central Florida Diaper Bank has seen the demand for diapers increase by 2,500 a week

2. Central Florida Diaper Bank has handed out 100,000 diapers already during the pandemic

3. Non-profit is asking for financial donations instead of diaper donations to decrease "contact contamination" during pandemic​

4. $1 donation buys 7 diapers

5. If you’d like to make a donation, just click on this link.

