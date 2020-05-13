ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The organization says monetary donations are needed instead of diaper donations.
What You Need To Know
- CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES: In the Central Florida area | In the Tampa Bay area
- COVID-19 IMPACTS ON: Airports, Transportation Systems | Sports Events and Teams | Attractions | School Districts and Universities | Retailers, Restaurants Adjust Hours
- FREE CHARTER WIFI: Charter Communications to Offer Free Broadband, WiFi Access to Families with Elementary, College Students
- COMPLETE COVERAGE: Spectrum News | CDC | Florida Department of Health
1. Since the coronavirus pandemic, Central Florida Diaper Bank has seen the demand for diapers increase by 2,500 a week
2. Central Florida Diaper Bank has handed out 100,000 diapers already during the pandemic
3. Non-profit is asking for financial donations instead of diaper donations to decrease "contact contamination" during pandemic
4. $1 donation buys 7 diapers
5. If you’d like to make a donation, just click on this link.
Sign up now for one of our coronavirus newsletters that will show up in your inbox every weekday at 1 p.m. The newsletters highlight the most important coronavirus stories of the day that you need to know for your area.