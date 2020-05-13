ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The organization says monetary donations are needed instead of diaper donations.

1. Since the coronavirus pandemic, Central Florida Diaper Bank has seen the demand for diapers increase by 2,500 a week

2. Central Florida Diaper Bank has handed out 100,000 diapers already during the pandemic

3. Non-profit is asking for financial donations instead of diaper donations to decrease "contact contamination" during pandemic​

4. $1 donation buys 7 diapers