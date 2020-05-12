NATIONWIDE — The leaders of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration are set to testify remotely at Tuesday’s Republican-led Senate health committee on how Americans go back to work and school during the COVID-19 pandemic, with Dr. Anthony Fauci saying he plans to warn about opening the U.S. too fast.

However, due to health concerns, no witnesses will appear in person, marking a potential “new normal” for lawmakers during this unprecedented time.

That is because doctors Anthony Fauci, Robert Redfield and Stephen Hahn were exposed to someone who tested positive for coronavirus and are in self-quarantine.

Committee chairman U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander is also self-quarantining after a member of his staff tested positive.

Senators are supposed to hear an update on what “… federal, state and local governments are doing to help Americans go back to work and back to school as rapidly and safely as possible," according to a statement from the committee.

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, says he will talk about the dangers states could face if they open without following recommended guidelines, according to an email he sent to the New York Times.

“The major message that I wish to convey to the Senate HLP committee (Tuesday) is the danger of trying to open the country prematurely,” he wrote to the newspaper . “If we skip over the checkpoints in the guidelines to ‘Open America Again,’ then we risk the danger of multiple outbreaks throughout the country. This will not only result in needless suffering and death, but would actually set us back on our quest to return to normal.”

Dr. Michael Osterholm, an epidemiologist, stressed the importance of having a plan.

“We're just getting started in the second inning of this nine-inning game. So you can understand why we have to have a comprehensive plan for things like testing and so forth that are so different from what we have now. We're just getting started,” said Osterholm.

It is sentiments that were echoed by another doctor.

“The six-foot rule, it's the 11th commandment. The 12th is wear a mask. The 13th is wash your hands constantly,” said Dr. William Schaffner of Vanderbilt University’s Division of Infectious Diseases.

Meanwhile, one expert calls yet another study “the nail in the coffin for hydroxychloroquine.”

The malaria drug President Donald Trump has touted as a possible game-changer in the fight against COVID-19 is not effective, according to two studies and medical experts.

A study published Journal of the American Medical Association and another study published Thursday in the New England Journal of Medicine both showed hydroxychloroquine does not fight the virus.

The studies found the death rate for patients taking hydroxychloroquine was similar to those who did not take the drug.

"The nail has virtually been put in the coffin of hydroxychloroquine," said Schaffner, an infectious disease expert and adviser to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the National Institutes of Health have issued warnings against using hydroxychloroquine for coronavirus patients.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.