Less than a week after its traditional opening date came and went, the Lake George RV Park sat quiet Monday.

“We went into emergency mode, and all of a sudden the phone stopped ringing, no more reservations,” said Gary Thornquist, the park’s general manager for more than 30 years. “It is very concerning when a business with that kind of foundation gets shaken like this, and all of a sudden, you have to envision what it’s going to be like after.”

Thornquist, who first started working at the business when he was a teenager, says the longer the statewide shutdown lasts, the more worried leaders in the Lake George tourism industry become about their future.

“Our most important concern is preserving the summer season,” Thornquist said. “July and August are our biggest part. If we lose that, that is everything to us.”

Thornquist is one of more than a dozen members of a new coalition that’s working to develop a plan to eventually reopen the economy safely. The group of business leaders held its first virtual meeting Monday morning.

“We don’t want to wait until somebody asks us to come up with a plan, we want to present a plan right away,” Thornquist said.

“We need to get this right for our own economy, for our health and well-being,” Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Gina Mintzer said. “Our economy, our county, runs on tourism.”

Mintzer, who is a member of the commission, said the group is working to come up with uniform policies on a number of issues, including social distancing and keeping businesses clean.

“We want you to feel safe and have that expectation anywhere you go in and around the area,” she said.

The group is also a taking a closer look at where to market to potential guests. Many have raised concerns about welcoming droves of visitors from the New York City/Tri-State area, where the coronavirus impact has been more severe.

“There are huge legitimate concerns and not just for us. Think about Lake Placid and other areas where we have marketed straight down I-87,” Mintzer said.

It remains unclear when hotels, restaurants, and other businesses will be allowed to fully reopen, but commission members believe it’s essential they have a plan in place before that time comes.

“Prudence is at the forefront,” Mintzer said. “Nobody wants us to open irresponsibly.”

“We have to put a unified voice out there,” Thornquist said. “We have to say and tell the public that we are going to be safe when we open, we are going to have their best interests [in mind]. People are scared after this.”