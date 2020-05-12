Business owners are gearing up for reopening, and gyms are no exception to that.

Aspen Athletic Clubs owner Nikki Polos is ready for the moment she's allowed to welcome members back.

The club is suspending guest workouts and day passes to ensure nobody from outside the region uses their facility. One-way arrows on the floor will encourage movement without crossing paths, and the gym's sauna will not reopen. The gym's owner said she dealt with similar precautions during the 2009 swine flu epidemic, and learned from that experience.

"Some of our procedures we re-enacted from back then, we upgraded to a medical strength cleaner, socially distanced with every other cardio machine being out of service," said Polos. "And we increased the cycle for our employees to clean the exercise equipment."

Aspen uses entry scanning, and employees will undergo temperature checks and wear face coverings once the gyms are allowed to reopen.