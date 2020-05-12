ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The coronavirus pandemic has impacted virtually every industry, including the bus industry.

With tens of thousands of Floridians and Americans are now out of work because people are not traveling.

But that is why busing companies want to have their voices heard. About 20 buses from ABC Companies in Winter Garden left Tuesday morning for the nation’s capital. They will be joining 500 companies from around the country, pleading for help.

Some 20 charter buses based in Central Florida are en route to DC for a “rolling rally” tomorrow. Industry leaders are pleading for $15 billion in grants/loans to make it through the pandemic. @MyNews13 #n13covid19 pic.twitter.com/LDTEl5YjTg — Rebecca Turco (@RebeccaTurcoTV) May 12, 2020

Florida is a top-three market for the bus industry and the Sunshine State’s tourism is a big factor in that.

Most of the bus companies in the state are small businesses and many of them are multi-generational mom and pops.

They are hurting right now.

“What’s happened is the airline industry, city transit, Amtrak have all received directed aid. Unfortunately these (bus) folks have not received that, they’ve been able to take advantage of some of the small business loans, but they’ve been quite literally shutdown,” said Thom Peebles, vice president of marketing of ABC Companies.

Industry leaders are asking for $15 billion in grants and loans to keep from going under.

So now those buses are on the way, driving in shifts and getting ready to circle the capital on Wednesday.