SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — After being closed for nearly two months, the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens plan to reopen on Wednesday.

In a news release on Monday, the zoo stated that there are some changes to the reopening, such as limiting in-park attendance to 50 percent of outdoor capacity, all guests are required to get online-timed ticketing, one-way paths, plus additional barriers at certain animal habitats and the closure of indoor venues.

The zoo also encouraged customers to wear a mask.

The zoo listed other “modifications” to the reopening:

Reduced operating hours to allow for additional cleaning and sanitation.



Online timed tickets required for all guests, to ensure safe and comfortable capacity and limited contact admissions.



A six-foot minimum of physical distancing will be required, monitored, and enforced throughout the property.



Based on current State guidelines, the Zoo’s limited indoor venues will remain closed, including the Insect Zoo, Zoofari Outpost Gift Shop, Bear House, and Herpetarium.



High touch points in the Zoo, including the Wharton-Smith Tropical Splash Ground, the KaBoom! Playground, and the Spectrum News13 Children’s Garden will be closed.



Activities that would encourage the congregation of any group of more than 10 people, such as chats and shows, will not be offered.



Seminole Aerial Adventures will not be operating at this time.



Sonny’s BBQ will operate from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Enhanced cleaning protocols will be enacted throughout the day.



Additional training and PPE required for all Zoo employees.

The zoo closed on March 14.