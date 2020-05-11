ORLANDO, Fla. — First weekend under phase one of reopening Florida is now in the books. Morning anchor Ybeth Bruzual talks with Luis M. Martínez-Alicea with the Office of Multicultural Affairs in the Office of Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer.
Topics discussed in Spanish:
- How small business can expand into their parking lots to expand footprint of their business.
- Where people can get tested for Covid19 in the areas deemed “hot zones” where more residents have tested positive.
- Preview of council vote happening Monday afternoon expanding areas for current business to set up into public areas such as sidewalks.
Recursos disponibles para negocios y residentes en la Ciudad de Orlando.
👉 Plataformas de comunicación.
👉 Donde usted puede ir para hacerce pruebas de CoVid19
👉 Ayuda ya para los negocios y la votación el lunes entrante por los comisionados de Orlando que ofrecerá aun más recursos.
Information in Spanish.
HOLA office: 407-246-4310
HOLA@Orlando.gov
Spanish Update from Monday Seminole County Update
Seminole County officials gave an update Monday on the coronavirus and reopening and social distancing guidelines in the county.
Ybeth Bruzual shared an update in Spanish.
