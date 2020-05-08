STATEWIDE — Phase one of the governor’s plan to reopen Florida is several days underway and questions have arisen over how it is being regulated as restaurants owners could be arrested if they ignore the rules.

Per the governor’s order: “The Department of Business and Professional Regulation shall utilize its authorities under Florida law to implement and enforce the provisions of this order as appropriate.”

The Department of Business and Professional Regulation’s (DBPR) Division of Hotels and Restaurants (DHR) has resumed routine inspections of public food service and lodging, according to Deputy Communications Director Patrick Fargason.

Inspectors have copies of informational flyers from the Florida Department of Health’s COVID-19 toolkit to distribute when they interact with managers. DBPR is also incorporating informational comments on all on-site inspection reports that promote situational awareness.

“DBPR continues to enforce and respond to all complaints” related to compliance of the phase one order, said Fargason in a statement.

Complaints can be made on DBPR’s website . Violating the order is a second-degree misdemeanor, which carries a maximum of 60 days in prison and/or a maximum fine of $500.

Law enforcement can also respond to complaints, but there is no special or proactive enforcement in relation to the order.

In Orange County, deputies will only respond to a business if a complaint comes into the call center, explained Orange County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Michelle Guido.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina had this to say about the regulations.

“Even though crime is down in Orange County during this pandemic, there are still criminals out there breaking the law and wanting to victimize people in our community, so that’s what we want to focus on. We’d rather not focus on violations of the order, but we will, because it’ll keep the community safe,” he said.

Since the county’s stay-at-home order went into effect March 26, deputies have warned 20 businesses that they were out of compliance and needed to get into compliance.

“In each of those cases, the business owners were agreeable, or they agreed to have their legal representative contact our legal unit for further guidance or explanation,” said Guido.