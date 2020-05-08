CLERMONT, Fla. — More and more restaurants are adding outdoor dining as social distancing rules limit the number of people who can eat inside.

Officials from the city of Clermont began waving permitting fees on outdoor seating as a way to help restaurant owners.

Texas Roadhouse is one of many restaurant chains that can benefit from adding outdoor dining.

They recently purchased 20 new picnic tables to draw in more customers.

Business owner Paul Russell says, “If a guest would like to sit outside, they're more than welcome to. It'll cut their wait time significantly cause obviously we'll have more tables outside than inside.”

City officials say a restaurant the size of Texas Roadhouse will save about $130 a month in permitting fees for outdoor dining.​