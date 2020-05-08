STATEWIDE — As more coronavirus cases continue to grow, the April jobs report comes out later Friday morning and analysts expect dismal numbers as economists believe the jobless rate will soar to 16 percent.

By all accounts, the government's official jobs report for April is expected to be chilling, showing layoffs surging and unemployment rising to levels not seen since World War II.

Charter Communications has temporarily opened its live stream free to the public. You can watch Spectrum News via our live stream on your desktop or laptop without a subscription by visiting our website and clicking “Watch Live” in the upper right. Charter also is temporarily offering free broadband and wifi access for 60 days to teachers and families with K-12 or college students. To enroll, call 1-844-488-8395. The company also will open more than half a million wifi hotspots across the country.

It is already known that another 173,000 Floridians filed for unemployment just last week, according to the U.S. Labor Department.

In total, nearly 1.8 million people in the Sunshine State filed since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

State Rep. Chris Sprowls, who will become the speaker of the Florida House later this year, says this will have significant impacts on the future state budget.

But he remains optimistic that Florida will come out of the economic crisis stronger than many other states.

"I don’t think people come out of the pandemic and say to themselves, ‘You know, I’m going to go to Michigan to take a vacation.’ Right? They’re going to come to Clearwater Beach. They’re going to come to Miami," he said.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump is acknowledging that one of his personal valet's tested positive for the coronavirus.

Aides close to the president say he got what they call “lava-level mad” and does not think the staff is protecting him enough.

Now, the president is getting tested daily. Sources told CNN that there is no social distancing in the White House and rarely do they wear masks in the building or in public.

Speaking of safety procedures, in addition to increased measures at airports, TSA agents will now be required to wear masks at screening checkpoints.

This comes after several state lawmakers urged TSA to change their safety protocols in response to over a dozen coronavirus cases of officers at Orlando International Airport.

Passengers are also encouraged to cover up while traveling, as most airlines have made the push to require it.

And anyone flying with Frontier Airlines next month should prepare to have their temperature checked.

The airline stated the agent at the boarding gate will conduct the screenings with a touchless thermometer.

Officials are looking for anyone with a temperature of more than 100.4 degrees.

Frontier says anyone with a high temp will be denied boarding. The screenings begin June 1.