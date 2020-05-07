ORLANDO, Fla. — Antibody testing is ramping up in Central Florida.

What You Need To Know

Antibody testing will soon be available at Orange Co. Convention Center



Gov. Ron DeSantis said Florida has acquired 200,000 antibody tests



Over 13,000 people so far have been tested at the OCCC site



Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday that the Orange County Convention Center coronavirus testing site will soon also test for antibodies to COVID-19.

As of Wednesday, over 13,000 people have been tested for the coronavirus at the convention center.

In late January, Nick Reciniello of Kissimmee wasn't feeling so well.

"The doctor called it bronchitis and a sinus infection. And he immediately put me on a Z-Pack," he said.

Not long after, his wife Kathy came down with similar symptoms. The two thought they could have the coronavirus.

Last week, they both got tested for antibodies at Quest Diagnostics.

"We were kind of hopeful we already had it. We were kind of shocked that we didn't," he said.

Reciniello and his wife thought they could help, since doctors have been treating coronavirus patients with the plasma from people who've recovered.

"We thought if we were positive, we could give the plasma for the others that need it," he said.

Reciniello is happy to hear more people in our community will now be able to find out if they have immunity to the virus at the Orange County Convention Center through an antibody lane.

Orange County Health Officer Dr. Raul Pino said the government is initially concentrating efforts on healthcare workers.

"Potentially what you can do also is be able to protect your staff and develop your staffing patterns and put to the frontlines those people who already have immunity," Pino said.

In a news conference Wednesday, Gov. DeSantis said Florida has acquired 200,000 antibody tests, with more on the way.

"It will tell people whether they've developed the antibodies, within a 15-minute time frame," Governor DeSantis said.

A spokesperson at the Orange County Convention Center testing site tells us we can expect more details on Thursday on the antibody testing lane and when it will start.