STATEWIDE — A setback for attorneys who are trying to force the state of Florida to pay benefits to people who have not yet been able to get unemployment claims processed or approved.

The judge dismissed a lawsuit that would have forced the state to pay benefits to thousands of Floridians, but they promise they are not done yet.

In a hearing held over the phone from Tallahassee on Wednesday, Judge Angela Dempsey said she did not have the authority to revise state law to force the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity to simply pay out unemployment claims without a process in place.

Attorneys who filed the suit say they will continue to fight for the more than 80,000 Floridians who have been unsuccessful in getting unemployment benefits through the state.

“This one is going to be dismissed unless you take an appeal and we’ll likely take an appeal to First District Court of Appeal immediately. As soon as we get the order we’ll take it up. And then another vehicle we have civil lawsuit and that’s to go through as an injunction and we’ll do that tonight or first thing in the morning,” said attorney Marie Mattox.

So that civil lawsuit should be filed by Thursday.

Gov. Ron DeSantis says the state’s system was flawed before he even got into office and he says he has taken several steps to try to improve it to meet the overwhelming demand it has had in recent weeks.