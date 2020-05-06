STATEWIDE — Out-of-work Floridians are still having major problems when it comes to collecting unemployment benefits and many feel like they are not getting any answers.

Some are giving up hope on a system they said has failed them and is rampant with issues, such as Lawrence Lajoie, who was laid off from his job in mid-March.

“I’ve kind of come to terms with the fact that I may not be seeing any of this money,” said Lajoie.

Shortly after being laid off, he logged on to the Department of Economic Opportunity’s website to apply for unemployment. He was able to file a claim. He said he considered himself one of the lucky ones.

Fast forward a month and a half later and he still has not seen any unemployment money.

“I’m being made ineligible because of something that is a glitch in the system and I don’t think that they understand that. I don’t think that they know how to fix it,” said Lajoie.

The system was telling him he had not contacted the required number of prospective employers, a requirement that was supposed to have been waved early on.

“If the application is complete, you are being processed. If you are in that late March period and you still haven’t gotten paid, call, look at your application — make sure that all of the information is there,” he said.

While Gov. Ron DeSantis said the system has seen a major overall and some are starting see a lot of payments going out.

Yet, people like Lajoie are finding more and more errors popping up without any timeline on when they can expect to be made whole.

DeSantis has tasked Jonathan Satter , the Secretary of the Florida Department of Management Services, with improving the unemployment system.

“Certainly, if someone is eligible for benefits, they’re going to receive those benefits for the time that they were unemployed through the day that their eligibility runs out,” said Satter.

Lajoie said he is still hoping the state will put aside the broken system for now and pay the unemployment claims.

“I think that people can be taken care of and then fix the system once this disaster is over,” said Lajoie.

DeSantis said he plans to find out why there have been so many problems with the system and He has asked the inspector general to launch an investigation.