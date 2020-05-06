STATEWIDE — More than half-a-million Floridians are still waiting to get their first unemployment check and more than 300,000 claims are still waiting to be processed.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered an investigation into how the state ended up with a faulty unemployment website that he has previously described as a clunker.

Charter Communications has temporarily opened its live stream free to the public. You can watch Spectrum News via our live stream on your desktop or laptop without a subscription by visiting our website and clicking “Watch Live” in the upper right. Charter also is temporarily offering free broadband and wifi access for 60 days to teachers and families with K-12 or college students. To enroll, call 1-844-488-8395. The company also will open more than half a million wifi hotspots across the country.

But on Wednesday in Tallahassee, a judge is hearing virtual arguments in a lawsuit against the state after a group of Florida residents came together to file the lawsuit.

It has been weeks since they filed their unemployment claims and they're waiting to receive money. At this point they are fed up, and this case could have some pretty high stakes.

From March 15 through May 3, the state reported receiving more than a million unemployment claims. But, only about 478,000 people have actually received any money.

State officials said the applications are bogged down by the faulty system. DeSantis ordered the investigation this week into how the system was built and why it is such a failure.

Despite upgrades, many people still say they are having trouble filing claims.

The attorneys representing the group who filed the suit against the state are also moving to extend the lawsuit to everyone who is still stuck in the queue for claims.

If that happens, and the judge rules in their favor, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity would have to pay out every claim immediately.

Also getting in on the action is attorney John Morgan. Morgan tweeted a video offering DeSantis his services to go after whoever sold the flawed unemployment computer system to the state.

"Here’s my offer: Gov. DeSantis, turn me and my business trial group lose and we will recover that money for the state of Florida," Morgan said in the video, addressing the governor. "You know what I'll charge you to do this? Zero, nothing, I'll put every single penny back in your pocket and the pocket of the unemployment."

Right now our unemployment system in Florida is broken!!



Here’s an offer to the state of Florida and @GovRonDeSantis that cannot be refused! pic.twitter.com/uUPvLqX2zk — John Morgan (@JohnMorganESQ) May 6, 2020

DeSantis has not publicly responded to Morgan.