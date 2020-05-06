While many Fitness centers have closed their doors for good, others have managed to stay afloat since New York state's pause order went into effect.

Gym owners in Buffalo have turned to renting out their equipment to keep their clients both engaged and moving.

The start of the New Year is usually the busiest for gyms who sign up most of their new members in January.

No one could predict or foresee that just two months later those gyms would have to shut down as COVID-19 cases surged in the United States.

"It's nothing we could have ever imagined," said Jada Blitz Fitness owner Ashley Draper. "Within probably the first month we thought we don't really see ourselves reopening.”

Draper says customers started requesting to rent gear from her gym.

"We took a lot of our equipment from our group fitness classes and put together a kit for people to rent out," she adds.

That equipment includes everything from group cycling bikes to weights and dumb bells. Jada Blitz also launched on demand workouts.

Gyms like Revolution Buffalo say the pandemic has taught them to stay on their toes. Manager Kathleen Granchelli says the gyms' rental equipment is sold out, but they are still offering alternative workouts online.

"We feel extremely lucky," said Granchelli. "We try to engage customers as much as we can."

The Governor announced New York state’s reopening would occur in four phases. The opening of gyms and athletics centers will likely happen in the third phase. ​Per the Governor, the transition between phases is based on the decline in new coronavirus cases and deaths, increase in testing, hospitalization rates and contact tracing.