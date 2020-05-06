A new study released on Tuesday by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce found three in 10 businesses say they have temporarily closed in the last two weeks. But Taste Bistro & Coffee Bar in East Aurora just opened back up.

Taste originally offered take-out, but the owner, Eric Gawron, says it wasn't enough business to keep them going so they closed down for five to six weeks. After seeing how other businesses were still operating and the fact that more people were starting to order out, Gawron decided to try curbside delivery and pick-up.

Taste in East Aurora is back open for business after shutting down for almost 6 weeks. I spoke to the owner on how they’re doing, today on @SPECNewsBuffalo pic.twitter.com/UQUkh94rkD — Madison Elliott (@m_elliott95) May 6, 2020

They reopened on Friday and he says the response has been big so far. The business has changed a few things around on their menu, such as offering smores kits for people to pick up or rolling out their annual Lobsterfest a month early.

Gawron thinks they've seen such a good response because people are looking for that sense of normalcy.

“Even though now people can’t come in and sit at a table, work on their computer, and have that cup of coffee, they can still have that normalcy of having that cup and going elsewhere or back home. So being open really adds to that,” said Gawron.

Taste Bistro & Coffee Bar is open daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.