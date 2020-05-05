Rochester‘s first major festival of the season, the Lilac Festival, was supposed to open Friday, May 8, but the event has officially been canceled for 2020.

Still, there are some ways to get a little taste, smell and color of the Lilac Festival delivered right to your doorstep.

Lilac Hill Market that is! https://t.co/jtw6C5lNG8 — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) May 5, 2020

Highland Park’s lilacs are the stars of the Lilac Festival. Lilac Hill Market on Turk Hill Road in Fairport just reopened for the season and for the first time is delivering lilacs to customers who live in the Rochester area. You can order lilac bushes online or call Lilac Hill Market.

One of the longest lines at every Rocheser Lilac Festival is for Henry’s Kettle Korn. For the first time, Henry’s, located in Jacksonville, Florida is shipping his sweet kettle festival corn directly to customers.

You can get the sweet #Rochester Lilac Festival kettle corn delivered to your door! Henry’s Kettle Korn in Florida is making its festival corn and shipping it to customers in Rochester. It would have been Henry’s 22nd year at the fest @SPECNewsROC #kettlecorn #festival #lilacfest pic.twitter.com/CFwuHbCLZz — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) May 5, 2020

“Yes, the Lilac Festival has been a large tradition for our family. I have been there for what would’ve been my 22nd year this year. We have enjoyed it immensely over the years," said owner Henry Towner. "It is a great festival. But, in the meantime what we have done is we are offering a special of our kettle corn that we sell the Lilac Festival and we pop that in soybean oil and ship it out, mail it priority mail and it gets to Rochester in just a couple days. It arrives nice and fresh. I so appreciate the people in Rochester and the surrounding area.”

Kettle corn delivered! Henry Towner, owner of Henry’s Kettle Korn said he is going to miss the people of Rochester and the Lilac Fest. It’s a tradition for his kettle corn team. Order online at Henry’s Kettle Corn— it’s delivered priority mail. 🌽 @SPECNewsROC #lilacfest pic.twitter.com/17DKumjQt7 — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) May 5, 2020

Several food vendors that are regulars at the Lilac Festival are offering delivery or curbside food pickup during this time from their local restaurants.

They include Marty’s, Red Osier, Nick Tahoe’s, Joe Bean, Meat Ball Truck Co., Neno’s, Macarollin’, Tony Tomatoes, among others.

If you're interested in picking up some Lilac Festival merchandise, everything from lotion and perfume to posters, a pop-up sale has been set up online. You can find it on the Lilac Festival website.

A contactless pick up is going on this weekend and next, from 11 a.m. through 5 p.m. in the Mt. Hope Distillery restaurant parking lot in Rochester.