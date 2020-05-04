VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Monday morning, large-scale antibody testing began in Volusia County. It is all in partnership with Family Health Source.

Here are five things you should know about it:

1. What is antibody testing?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: “Antibody tests check your blood by looking for antibodies, which show if you had a previous infection with the virus. Depending on when someone was infected and the timing of the test, the test may not find antibodies in someone with a current COVID-19 infection. “

2. Where and when is antibody testing happening in Volusia?

Testing is happening at the Volusia County Fairgrounds. It runs from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday for the next three weeks.

Hundreds of people lined up this morning for antibody testing at the Volusia County Fairgrounds. They met their capacity for 600 tests after about 2 hours. Many told to come back tomorrow @MyNews13 #N13COVID19 pic.twitter.com/6EM7K8w90a — Nicole Griffin (@NicoleNews13) May 4, 2020

3. How many tests are available?

On the first day of testing, State Rep. David Santiago said they were prepared to offer 500 tests, but officials likely got closer to 600.

Demand was so high, they started turning people away two hours into testing. Some people lined up as early as 6:45 a.m., according to Santiago.

4. How does the test work?

All that is involved in the test is a quick blood draw. The results are expected to come back in about five days.

5. What happens with positive results?

Those that test positive are asked to consider donating their plasma to help others still fighting COVID-19.

There is a big need for plasma right now, according to CSL Plasma, which is partnering with the testing site. CSL Plasma representatives at the site said they will pay for donations.

According to State Rep. Santiago, a meeting was held Monday night to discuss offering more tests daily to meet the high demand.