Some produce wholesalers are putting together deals on fresh produce boxes for the general public.

Flower City Produce at the Rochester Public Market is selling weekly, $25 produce boxes for curbside pick up.

Flower City Produce has been serving Rochester restaurants and stores for nearly 50 years. It is now offering produce to individual customers curbside at its warehouse The produce box is a week's supply of fresh produce.

Some produce wholesalers are now selling directly to the public. Flower City Produce has a weekly $25 fresh produce box available for curbside pickup. The warehouse is at the #ROC Public Market. Order online or call. You can add eggs & meat. @SPECNewsROC #vegetables #fruits pic.twitter.com/85Mhe0YvEL — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) May 4, 2020

“We saw a need for people to feed their families through this time and when they are struggling at the grocery store. We are able to buy product at wholesale prices," said Sam Lentine Jr. of Flower City Produce. "We buy from all over the country and we are able to put together a really good package deal for people to come and pick up and feed their families. You can pick through a preset selection of produce that we have. It gives you a mix of staples like potatoes, onions, and cabbage or some fresh fruits like oranges, assorted fruits, cantaloupes, pineapples, depending on what is available, what is seasonable and what is affordable. People can call or place their order online and pull up and we will load it right in their car and they are good to go.”

Flower City Produce has fresh produce box bundles available for $25. Drive right up, park and staff will load it right in your vehicle. To order: 585-423-0994 or online. @SPECNewsROC #roc pic.twitter.com/q4QBQ2iLjY — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) May 4, 2020

“We got two produce boxes, one for my family and one for my mother-in-law. It is lettuce and tomatoes and fruits and vegetables and some meat,“ said Dave Kilpatrick of Gates.

“It is about servicing the community and giving them a nice product and keeping our people employed and busy and weathering the storm,” said Lentine.