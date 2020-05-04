STATEWIDE — Florida enters phase one of the plan to reopening the state on Monday, but what does that mean?

Retail stores, restaurants, museums and libraries can reopen but they must operate at 25 percent capacity, with restaurants also making sure that all people are a minimum of 6 feet apart. Florida's state parks will be a part of the phase reopening as visitors will experience limited hours, capacity and services.

Bars, gyms and personal services like hair dressers will remain closed.

Schools will continue distance learning through the end of the school year. And visitors are still banned from senior living facilities.

Elective surgeries resume on Monday as part of phase one of the reopen Florida plan.

Gov. Ron DeSantis was in Daytona Beach on Sunday speaking with doctors about their preparations at Halifax Health. DeSantis say doctors have enough personal protective equipments (PPE) to go through with this phase. The hospital says they are taking precautions ahead of the surgeries.

“Make sure everyone will be treated safely, everyone is being screened at certain check points several days before surgery. … When they come in the building, we have visitation guidelines; it stays as safe as it is now,” said Dr. Robert Feezor of Halifax Health.

The hospital has what they call Scrubbed and Ready steps that include social distancing, disinfecting and hand washing.

Phase two will not begin until the state continues to see fewer cases, has ample capacity at hospitals, testing continues to increase, and there is plenty of PPEs for front line workers.

Here is what phase two could look like .

Bars and nightclubs could open for the first time since getting shut down on April 3. They would just have to operate at 50 percent capacity.

Gyms could also open up at a 75 percent capacity. Then restaurants under these recommendations could also bump up capacity. Then things like salons and barbershops they could reopen with limitations.

DeSantis has not set a date for the second phase of the state's reopening, saying he wants to see how the first phase goes.

Also, when the statewide stay-at-home order expires, it is possible DeSantis could work with cities and counties to reinstate the restrictions if case counts remain high or increase.

Health experts have warned that reopening states or areas too soon could cause a second round of the coronavirus.