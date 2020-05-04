ORLANDO, Fla. — The coronavirus’ spread worldwide has devastated travel plans, leaving deep cuts in the airline industry.

Air travel is down by 95 percent from one year ago as many flights now take off with just a few passengers on board.

Starting Monday, a number of major airlines will be requiring passengers to wear face masks. It is a new rule in place now for travelers flying Delta, United and Jet Blue and other airlines are following suit.

The face mask requirement will be expanded to include American Airlines, Spirit, Southwest and Alaska Airlines by next Monday.

Many are waiving that requirement for young children and those travelers with specific medical conditions but travelers are asked to check with airlines before traveling.

Despite very few people now traveling by air, carriers say these changes coming should be considered the new flying etiquette, protecting both yourself and those around you.

Flying in from Dallas Monday morning to visit family, John Payne says this new requirement just makes sense.

“I think it is a great idea. Safety first, just for the protection of ourselves, our families, our community,” he said at the Orlando International Airport.

Payne travels regularly for business and he says that there were far fewer people on his flight Monday morning than would by typically.

He says he is not worried about flying though, seeing how much they have stepped up their cleaning and safety precautions.

A lot of employees and travelers Monday morning were wearing masks as they come into the airport.

But the airport itself feels very empty, as the traffic at Orlando Intentional Airport is just a shadow of what it was inside months earlier.