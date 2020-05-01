STATEWIDE — Phase 1 of Florida's reopening is set to begin Monday with some restaurants and retail stores opening on a limited capacity. But what will Phase 2 entail and when will it start allowing for businesses like bars, gyms and salons to open?

Gov. Ron DeSantis' "Re-open Florida Task Force" is recommending bars, nightclubs and other businesses could reopen under Phase 2. Click here to see the complete three phases of the state’s reopening .

Those businesses, which have been closed since the April 3 statewide shutdown, would be allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity.

Gyms would be allowed to open up at 75 percent capacity.

Then restaurants, under Phase 2, could also bump up to a 75 percent capacity. That would be followed by salons and barber shops being allowed to open with limitations.

The big question is when will Phase 2 start? The governor emphasized the importance of continuing social distancing and wearing face masks.

He said he does not expect it to take months to fully reopen the state; he is thinking it will be measured in weeks.

DeSantis said in order to move through each phase, testing will be key, and he will be keeping a close eye on the state's COVID-19 test positivity rate.