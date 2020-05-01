VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Large-scale antibody testing is coming to Volusia County. The testing will begin Monday at 8 a.m. at the county fairgrounds as Family Health Source is running the operation.

The test itself involves a blood draw. The blood is examined for antibodies, which show if someone was previously infected with COVID-19 or possibly a related coronavirus.

Antibody testing can identify who qualifies to donate plasma to help struggling COVID-19 patients. It also gives the CDC more data to go off of to keep exploring how the virus spreads and how the body’s immune system responds.

Up to 500 people can be tested per day but that number could fluctuate based on demand, according to State Rep. David Santiago (R-District 27), who helped organize the site.

Regular COVID-19 testing will also be offered at the fairgrounds. Family Health Source is shutting down its sites in Daytona Beach and Deltona after Friday, consolidating everything to the fairgrounds.

No appointments are needed. People interested in being tested must present a photo ID. There is no co-pay if you have insurance and no charge for the uninsured.