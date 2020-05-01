STATEWIDE — There is a chance the U.S. will have a COVID-19 vaccine by January of 2021.

"That's an assumption that it's got to be safe, that it's going to be effective and that we're going to be able to do it quickly. I think each of those are not only feasible but maybe likely. That's what I mean when I say by January we'll do it. But I can't guarantee it," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

While Fauci is optimistic, he admits that a target date is not set in stone.

"I've been involved in vaccine work for decades, not every vaccine that we went after worked," he explained.

Vaccine development is usually measured in years, not months

"You know it's like running the quarter-mile. You want to run faster but you have to run the whole quarter-mile," said Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt University’s Medical Center. "You certainly don't want to put an unsafe or ineffective vaccine out to the populace."

The research continues as more than half of the United States start to partially reopen, but Fauci, as well as other health experts, warn about doing too much too soon.

"Discretion is given to the governors, they know their states. The mayors know their cities, so you want to give them a little wiggle room. But my recommendation is, you know, don't wiggle too much," he said.

On Thursday, Fauci warned that the U.S. could see a second wave of the coronavirus .

While the reopening process will likely help the struggling U.S. economy start to rebound from the pandemic, some say doing so too soon may lead to problems.

"Because people are going to go back to more association in some places in the country. It's very likely that there'll be future peaks as well," said Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Meanwhile, a number of companies and researchers around the world have already begun human trials on possible COVID-19 vaccines.

For instance, the University of Oxford stated it has already vaccinated hundreds of people with an experimental vaccine, though it is not approved by regulators.

Another company named BioNTech SE just completed the initial dosing of a small number of volunteers. It is the only German company so far to have obtained regulatory approval to begin trials for possible vaccines.

While many places are working on vaccines, others are also working on treatments. The FDA just approved lifesaving medical equipment recently developed by NASA.

Engineers with the space agency created a ventilator specifically for COVID-19 patients, however, supplies are limited.

According to NASA, the prototype is cheaper and can be made quicker than traditional ventilators.