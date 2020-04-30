ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Home health care workers are among those on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

These nurses and personal care providers primarily help senior citizens, a population especially at risk for COVID-19.

Charter Communications has temporarily opened its live stream free to the public. You can watch Spectrum News via our live stream on your desktop or laptop without a subscription by visiting our website and clicking “Watch Live” in the upper right. Charter also is temporarily offering free broadband and wifi access for 60 days to teachers and families with K-12 or college students. To enroll, call 1-844-488-8395. The company also will open more than half a million wifi hotspots across the country.

“A lot has changed,” explained Latesha Davis, a personal care worker for the nonprofit Seniors First .

She wears a facemask around every senior she visits, something she did not need to do before. She has also ramped up her hand-washing routine.

“I have to be careful where I go,” she added.

Davis limits her trips outside work because she can’t risk getting her clients sick. Many of them already have underlying health problems.

“Some of my clients don’t even answer their door. I have to call before I come because they’re scared,” she said.

One of her clients is James Letizio, 71, who lost three of his toes to diabetes a year ago.

“She corrects my balance so that I don’t fall,” he said.

The pandemic is an added stress for Letizio.

“It makes me worry that I’m one of the people who can very easily catch this and die from it,” he explained.

It is an extra lonely time to be homebound. Letizio’s nearby son and grandkids cannot come visit.

“Taking that away from me, it hurts tremendously.”

He is also anxious to meet his newest grandchild. His daughter in Colorado recently had a baby, but she cannot come down either.

“I watch the death toll every day and I pray that it goes down instead of up,” he told Spectrum News 13.

Florida is home to thousands of home health workers. The state also has one of the highest senior citizen populations nationwide, at 20 percent, according to U.S. Census numbers.

Many senior citizens who were not homebound before essentially are now with the coronavirus.