OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Adoption ceremonies are happening online now in the midst of coronavirus.

Courts are working at a limited capacity but through video conferencing, some families are moving forward with the adoption process.

Charter Communications has temporarily opened its live stream free to the public. You can watch Spectrum News via our live stream on your desktop or laptop without a subscription by visiting our website and clicking “Watch Live” in the upper right. Charter also is temporarily offering free broadband and wifi access for 60 days to teachers and families with K-12 or college students. To enroll, call 1-844-488-8395. The company also will open more than half a million wifi hotspots across the country.

Embrace Families, a lead adoption agency, stated that while most things are being done online, case managers still have face-to-face contact when needed.

Donna and Rodney Thorell officially adopted their granddaughter Katie.

They are happy they did not have to wait any longer to finalize the paperwork.

“This is like the culmination of three years of heartache, anxiety, stress and now it’s over. It’s free and I get to have the best present to hold today,” Donna Thorell said.

In this last round, 12 children officially got their forever homes through video conference in Orange County.

The next round of online adoptions will take place in May and June.