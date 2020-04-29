COCOA BEACH, Fla. — Small business owners across Central Florida are waiting for help from the federal government to stay afloat while having to remain closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, the Small Business Administration (SBA) resumed its Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) application process and more than 24 hours later, local business owners said they are still being left in limbo.

Katherine and Gordon Siljestrom's Hawaii-inspired restaurant Fat Kahunas is feet away from the ocean in Cocoa Beach.

"We've been one of the top restaurants for eight years, and we're very proud of that fact," Gordon Siljestrom said.

But the past few weeks have been anything but paradise. They say they have been waiting weeks for PPP funding after submitting an application.

"Glitches on the site of the interlinks where we had to upload our documents for the PPP through Bank of America. We're unable to get in touch with Bank of America to get any definitive answers," Katherine Siljestrom said.

Right now, the Siljestroms are relying on savings while trying to get answers.

"I haven't been given a loan number, and I understand once you're given a loan number, then those funds are allocated or held for you," Katherine Siljestrom said.

A Bank of America spokesperson told Spectrum News 13 the bank has sent 184,000 client applications to the SBA for approval over the weekend, and the bank has another 48,000 ready to go.

Of the more than 200,000 applications processed so far, the spokesperson says 98 percent are for companies with fewer than 100 employees.

Twelve people work at Fat Kahunas, including Nikki Serfilippi. The group is also waiting for unemployment benefits through the state of Florida.

"The team has been in a constant state of pending, and a couple of our team members have actually been deemed ineligible," Serfilippi said.

She is looking on the bright side as they all continue to wait.

"We're a small town, we take care of each other. I don't know what it would be like somewhere else," she said.

The Siljestroms are hoping to hear from their bank soon.

"If we were more confident that we could count on that, then we'd be okay," Katherine Siljestrom said.

A Bank of America spokesperson did say that the Siljestroms' application has been submitted to the SBA and that the bank is waiting for a response.