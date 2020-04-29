As frontline workers across the country work hard to keep us safe — a local company is making sure they have enough caffeine to do it.

Buffalo advertising company Of The Sea started a new initiative called “Fueling the Frontlines.” They are partnering with 14 local coffee shops to provide coffee, not just for healthcare workers, but for every essential employee.

“We wanted to expand it to serve healthcare workers but to also serve those other people considered essential right now like nursing homes, grocery store workers, firemen, and police officers,” said Brand Manager Kaylyn Zurawski.

It works in two ways. The first option — you can donate $250 to a participating coffee shop. This will send 100 cups of coffee to the organization of your choice. The second option — you can Venmo one of the coffee shops $25. That buys 10 cups of coffee. The shop will then choose where the donation goes. Anyone who donates will get a poster designed by a local artist.

In less than a week, #FuelingtheFrontlinesBuffalo has raised around $12,000 to send coffee to frontline workers. We’ll tell you how you can help on @SPECNewsBuffalo pic.twitter.com/9lyWHyYTwF — Madison Elliott (@m_elliott95) April 29, 2020

“Back when this had all started, we had sat down as a team and we were brainstorming, 'what are some ways we can give back to the community of Buffalo during this time?' So I had this idea, I saw this print done in other cities and thought hey this would be cool in Buffalo,” said Zurawski.

Undergrounds in South Buffalo is one of the coffee shops helping to deliver and they say it helps them, and others.

“My most favorite thing about owning a coffee shop is the community it creates and so being able to extend that community outside our four walls and give back to people who are working really hard to keep us safe or the people putting themselves at risk every day at the grocery store,” said Undergrounds co-owner Sarah Heidinger.

If you decide to Venmo, they ask that people include “Fueling the Frontline” in the donation line. A list of shops' Venmo names can be found on this website.