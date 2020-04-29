The city of Buffalo is in a financial hole at the moment but officials are hopeful things will turn around before the end of the fiscal year.

"It's very difficult to take a snapshot at one moment in time and use it as an indicator of the city of Buffalo's overall well-being,” said Buffalo Common Councilmember Chris Scanlon.

The city is painting a clearer picture of their financial standing now that Buffalo Comptroller Barbara Miller-Williams has released a financial status report amid the coronavirus crisis. As of April 22, the city faces a deficit of more than $35 million, with a reduction in general revenues and sales tax receipts.

"Our everyday costs are still about the same, it may trend a little lower but for the most part we don't have enough revenue for the past month or so to cover our expenses that we have been incurring,” said Delano Dowell Sr., special assistant to the comptroller.

"The sales tax receipts that would be the receipts were actually trending higher up until COVID hit in mid-March so the receipts were trending higher than budget but we really expect to see the hit in the next couple of months,” said city accountant William Ferguson.

The city's comptroller considers the pandemic a major factor in the financial gap but not the only one.

Comptroller Miller-Williams said, "The economy was doing better, it was doing better across the board so more revenue was flowing into and will be flowing into based on the fact that the economy in general was doing much better so we were riding very high but we certainly expect that number to dip."

Buffalo is waiting for millions of dollars in state aid, city leaders hope should come soon. The mayor and the Common Council continue to also push for federal aid to keep city workers on the job.

"We will not be able to afford delays in this funding, any delays as a result in conjunction with this COVID-19 problem will create massive financial problems and I would imagine a cut in city services or layoffs,” Councilmember Scanlon said.

A city spokesperson said at this time last year, the city faced a more than $57 million deficit and ultimately ended the year with a $1 million surplus. Comptroller Miller-Williams says she expects COVID-19 to have a long-term impact on the city if people are out of work and not generating revenue.

"The city's budget is while it's not the best budget these are not the best times these are unprecedented times,” she said.