STATEWIDE — Some older Floridians could be feeling a little less lonely thanks to their new mechanical pets.

State officials are sending close to 400 robotic cats and dogs to nursing homes, especially to those seniors live with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia.

They are particularly isolated because of strict visitation rules and social distancing guidelines due to the coronavirus pandemic.

State officials say robotic pets can provide positive effects similar to traditional pet therapy.

So the hope is that the new mechanical buddies will put the seniors in a better mood and improve their quality of life.