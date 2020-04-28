There's a new online shopping guide of Rochester artists called Roc Made Goods. It's a pop up handmade market.

Grace Bellanca and some of her creative friends put the artistic shopping guide together after she canceled her in-person meet and greet event, "Sip & Shop Charlotte," that was scheduled for May 31.

"With all the cancellations of all the shows and festivals this summer our artists are hurting so much and I felt like even though Roc Made Goods is still growing we do have a platform and I wanted to use that platform to continue to spotlight our artists all summer long just to help them out. For a lot of them this is their only source of income and their full-time job," said Bellanca.

"It is kind of like a shopping guide and a directory. It does work as a guide that will direct shoppers to these artists and ways to contact them and ways to do custom orders or just head to their website to see what they have in stock right now," she added.

Roc Made Goods had to cancel its “Sip & Shop in Charlotte” May 31 so co-founder Grace Bellanca started transforming the website into a handmade artist shopping guide. It started with 50 artists and will have 200 listed by next week. #ArtistsSupportingArtists @SPECNewsROC #roc pic.twitter.com/ZbKTtTP57Q — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) April 28, 2020

"When we launched on Friday I had 50 artists and we now have over 80 and we have about 30 to 40 more to add so by next week we will have close to 200 handmade artists listed online. It was definitely a labor of love and it turned out really good and I am super excited," Bellanca said.