CENTRAL FLORIDA — The state of Florida is releasing numbers when it comes to nursing home residents with coronavirus and those numbers are increasing.

Until now, the state only reported which nursing homes had at least one case.

Charter Communications has temporarily opened its live stream free to the public. You can watch Spectrum News via our live stream on your desktop or laptop without a subscription by visiting our website and clicking “Watch Live” in the upper right. Charter also is temporarily offering free broadband and wifi access for 60 days to teachers and families with K-12 or college students. To enroll, call 1-844-488-8395. The company also will open more than half a million wifi hotspots across the country.

Now, Central Florida nursing homes have seen growing cases of COVID-19.

Volusia County has under 20 cases, but 15 are at just one home alone: The Coquina Center.

And Seminole County has a dozen cases at one home: Consulate health care at West Altamonte.

Brevard County has 10 cases so far.

Orange and Osceola counties: a combined 11 cases.

Marion County comes in with three cases.

Sumter County with just one case so far.

Lake and Flagler counties: Both reporting no cases.