ORLANDO, Fla. — Stores and restaurants are bracing for another doozy: rent is coming up May 1. So we hit up the tourism district to find out their strategies to stay afloat.

1. Beth Steele owns Beth's Burger Bar on Universal Boulevard, one of her four locations. Her landlord there is giving her some wiggle room instead of paying full rent. “They've been great," she said. "They just ask us to just pay sales tax and the CAM (common maintenance charges).” So that's $2,340 compared to $8,000 rent — a $5,660 savings.

2. Getting to save that amount — for now — is pretty awesome news for her 47 employees. “We haven't laid anyone off," Steele said with a smile. "They're number one to me. Rent would be second.”

3. Unicorp National Developments, Inc. is Steele's landlord at her Lake Mary location. She says they're discounting rent. Chuck Whittall is Unicorp's president. “Unfortunately for us," he says, "it's very difficult as a landlord because the lenders expect to be paid. Generally, they're very relentless about that."

4. Steele isn't one of the "lucky" store owners to get some assistance yet. “We haven't received the PPP or any of the loans. So I did reach out to my banker … and asked him. Hopefully that will help.”

5. Andrew Tate, though, does feel like he's gotten a little luck to keep his Little Greek Restaurants operating. “I got both the EIDL — the $10,000 loan — as well as the PPP plan.” Unicorp is Tate's landlord at his Winter Garden location.