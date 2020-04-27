SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Activities allowed are very limited as Sarasota County officials say only the essentials — walking, jogging, biking and swimming — are allowed on county beaches as they reopen on Monday.

However, on Sunday, people were already breaking some of those rules.

County officials say coolers, umbrellas and beach chairs will not be allowed on the beaches and if you are on the beach, you must still practice social distancing while doing the essential activities.

People hope everyone follows the rules.

“It’s concerning but I do get it with the economy and they’re trying to get things back to normal but it really hasn’t been that long. It feels premature,” said Michael Pitt, who was visiting Sarasota County.

And even though the county beaches will be open, the parking lots will still be closed.