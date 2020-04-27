NATIONWIDE — Round two of the federal Paycheck Protection Program begins Monday morning and for struggling small businesses, it is the difference between hanging on and clearing out.

In less than two weeks, the Paycheck Protection Program first bout ran out.

This round could dry up even sooner because so many applications are already in the pipeline and those are supposed to be first in line now.

About 1 million or so applications waiting before go-time, at least that is what experts estimate.

This time there’s $310 billion to go around compared to $349 billion the last time, which ran out in less than two weeks.

The Paycheck Protection Program is designed as a two-month lifeline as business owners apply for the loans through banks and credit unions.

And those loans are forgivable if used mostly for payroll expenses.

The application process begins again at 8:30 a.m.