From birthdays to anniversaries, people are finding creative ways to keep celebrating those milestones.

The Party City team in Greece is busy filling all kinds of balloon and party favor orders. There is plenty of helium to keep up.

"We've been doing everything from gender reveals, to 21st birthdays to graduations, 1st birthdays and 50th birthdays so we are pretty much running the gamut," said John Gaffney of Party City.

From birthdays to graduations and anniversaries-people are getting creative to keep celebrating milestones. Party City IS open CURBSIDE. Balloons🎈and party favors are helping families elevate the party no matter how small. Car 🚗 parades=making memories. @SPECNewsROC #roc #party pic.twitter.com/TlinHhgCti — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) April 27, 2020

"We have plenty of helium and supplies. You can place your orders on partycity.com and click the curbside pickup and it will be ready within two hours. We are trying to do whatever we can to make people's lives normal and I think that is important right now. People still need to celebrate the milestones and make memories and you may not be able to do with as many people, but it is still important to do it," he added.

Lynn Galenza picked up party supplies for her son Pavel's 21st birthday.

"He was supposed to be in Disney World working, so I decided to bring Disney to him. We picked up a bunch of Mickey Mouse plates, a piñata and we are going to have big letters on the front lawn with lights and set up a bar so he can have his first legal drink. I wanted to make sure it was special for him," said Galenza.

Lynn Galenza from Greece picked up Disney party decorations for her sons *21st birthday. He had just started an internship at Disney when the pandemic hit. #roc @SPECNewsROC pic.twitter.com/mkVQhSGuFH — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) April 27, 2020

Great to hear people are making memories no matter how big or small the party is.

Party City is open Monday-Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.