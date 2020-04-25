KISSIMMEE, Fla. — One Kissimmee boy is making face masks a little more comfortable for those on the frontlines fighting coronavirus .

17-year-old creates extenders to ease discomfort from face masks

Mulford family sending them to hospitals, nursing homes

Micah Mulford, 17, has printed nearly 2,000 face mask extenders. They’re meant to alleviate the pressure put on ears by the mask’s elastic band.

Micah and his family are packaging the extenders and sending them off to Central Florida hospitals, nursing homes, and even to people out of state.

“I just wanted to contribute to the nurses and the doctors that are not really expecting anything back, who are just giving their hearts out,” said Micah Mulford. “We’re just trying to do something for the community.”

If you’d like to help the Mulfords continue their printing efforts, check out their GoFundMe .