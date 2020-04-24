CENTRAL FLORIDA — Due to the heavy storms and gusty winds in the morning, many COVID-19 testing sites in Central Florida closed on Friday.

The Florida Department of Health in Orange County postponed a COVID-19 testing site until Monday.

The department stated in a news release that all scheduled appointments will be kept for Monday at its West Orange Park location at 150 Windermere Rd., Winter Garden.

Concerns about that severe weather moving in forced Seminole County officials to postpone coronavirus testing scheduled to take place on Friday at Journeys Academy in Sanford.

Still some rain, wind and distant lightning but initial line of storms through Sanford.



Seminole County’s pop-up community test sites were scheduled to pop-up at the parking lot on Friday, but due to the severe weather, officials said it was just not worth the risk.

On Wednesday, Seminole County — in partnership with True Health and the Florida Department of Health Seminole County — began these community pop-up COVID-19 testing sites to reach people in neighborhoods where people may have less access to transportation to get to the other larger testing locations around Central Florida.

They were in the Midway community on Wednesday and Goldsboro area on Thursday, but the testing pop-up for the Lincoln Heights Lockhart community was postponed.

These testing sites involve a lot of tents and mobile gear that could create a dangerous situation in a severe weather situation.

The pop-up testing moves to the Bookertown community on Monday, and Friday’s testing at Journeys Academy in Sanford has been rescheduled for next Thursday, April 30.

AdventHealth is also delaying the opening of its site at Lake-Sumter State College in Leesburg due to the bad weather.

The site will now open for the first time on Saturday morning and it will be open over the weekend from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. then Monday through Friday at the same time.