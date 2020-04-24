ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Some Floridians are fighting to let the state know just how many people are suffering because they cannot get their state and federal unemployment benefits.

Self-employed worker Glenn Barca says this time of year would normally be his busy season, where he earns most of his annual income chauffeuring VIPs to golf resorts in Tampa.

However, the COVID-19 outbreak changed all that.

“At the worst possible time of the entire year this has to hit,” Barca bemoaned.

With no one to pick up from the airport, Barca turned to unemployment for help. He does not qualify for state unemployment benefits in Florida since he is self-employed.

He could, however, get help through the federal CARES Act , which was created to help those who were impacted economically during the coronavirus pandemic.

But to apply for it, he had to use the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity’s website.

“Am I’m thinking this is going to be a smooth roll out, right? Wrong!” Barca said.

It is the same website that has had so many problems. Barca found the same problems that many others have been experiencing when trying to fill out the online application.

“And you get to the end, and it would boot you out, and you’d have to start all over again right from the beginning,” Barca said.

Fed up with not being able to get help with his unemployment, Barca started a petition online nine days ago. Called, “Florida #FLDEO ‘Fully Implement’ The Federal CARES Act Now,” the petition demands that for Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state’s Department of Economic Opportunity to release, “the monetary resources and adopt all guidelines for Pandemic Unemployment Insurance which is stated in the Federal CARES ACT …”

And he quickly found out that he wasn’t alone.

“To date, I have over 7,000 signatures and it’s growing very rapidly at a pace of about 800 signatures a day at this point. It’s heartbreaking to read these comments,” Barca said.

Barca joins others in this digital fight for a better unemployment system, like the people organizing a social media protest for Friday.

“They need to take us seriously! We are people just like they are, they have a paycheck, we don’t,” Barca said.

The state’s leaders are pleading for patience as they work to hire more staff and increase their server capacity.

“Nobody expected this to happen … I just ask everyone to be patient I know how important these benefits are and we’re working as hard as we can,” said Secretary John Satter, who Gov. Desantis appointed to head the Florida Department of Management Services recently.

But Barca says being patient has gotten them nowhere. By speaking out, he hopes the state will actually make visible progress in helping Florida’s unemployed.

Barca has actually now joined together with a woman in South Florida with a similar petition which has more than 4,000 signatures.

He says both have been delivered to the governor and other state leaders.

