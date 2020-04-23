ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A reveresal of rules for how free school meals are handed out during the coronavirus crisis is making it easier for students in need to get fed.

Orange County Public Schools has continued to feed thousands of children who rely on the meals during the pandemic. Workers said that on Monday alone, they served 110,236 meals to students. One recent district change was that free meals for the entire week would be distributed on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

Cumulatively, since the district's Grab-and-Go Meals program started, they have served 1,226,437 meals total.

District leaders say that's 53% more meals then they would normally serve if campuses were still open.

The Langton family and their friends picked up free school meals from East River High School on Wednesday. But they picked up 30 meals -- way more food than they could eat themselves -- because they delivered some meals to families with children in Bithlo who really need it.

These families, for one reason or another, could not make it to the school themselves to pick up the meals. Some have immunocomprised family members or no reliable mode of transportation to get to the school.

When Spectrum News 13 first interviewed the Langtons two weeks ago , Orange County Public Schools policy limited them from picking up meals for these families when they tried.

But now, federal changes from the U.S. Department of Agriculture have waived the rule that students have to be present to get a meal, allowing Langton and her crew to help as many families as they can and get help while doing it.

“The outpouring we got after the newscast was amazing. The number of volunteers we got offering to help us, too, was amazing,” mom Kelli Langton said.

She says 10 other parents and their kids have joined in to help deliver meals, expanding their ability to help dozens more families in more rural east Orange County communities like Bithlo and Christmas.

“We range from 63 to 67 families depending on somebody’s need,” Langton said.

Langton says now she does not have to worry about her kids getting bored indoors, because they are busy helping those who have to stay indoors.

“It gives us a purpose. When I go to sleep at night, I know that some kid out there had a dinner, has a lunch, has a breakfast for tomorrow morning,” Langton said.

To pick up food for a family who cannot make it to the distribution site, all you have to do is bring the name of the child with you.