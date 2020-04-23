Businesses continue to change plans and adapt during the coronavirus pandemic and that includes Philly Pretzel Factory in Pittsford.

"We just thought it would be something to come in once a week and help the people on the frontlines," said John Gaffney.

Owners John and Tara Gaffney have been closed for two weeks now, but they are back in the kitchen one day a week hand-twisting their Philly-style pretzels to deliver to "Wednesday Warriors."

Philly Pretzel Factory #Pittsford is reopening 1 day a week for “Wednesday Warriors”. Owners Tara & John Gaffney are delivering pretzels to essential workers only. Today 1,000 pretzels are going to hospitals, FD’s, sheriff’s dept, a veterinarian, bank and more. @SPECNewsROC pic.twitter.com/6RrHgB2ILR — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) April 22, 2020

"People are calling in and donating pretzels and we're delivering them. We have all four hospitals, law enforcement, the sheriff's department, state troopers, the factory out there in Macedon that is making face masks," John said.

"I feel like everybody who is out there working right now is a warrior. They're keeping us going, they're keeping us out there every day," said Tara. "Whether it's the police officers or we have a veterinarian that we are going to deliver to because they are keeping our animals healthy, a daycare center, we have a bank, just all of these people out there and as we are shut down and shut in they are still going to work every day to make sure we have what we need and that are important. Wednesday Warriors seemed like a good name and a good day to do help get you through the week."

Again, great to see businesses finding creative ways to stay afloat.