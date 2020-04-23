KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A new testing site will be opening at Osceola Heritage Park in Osceola County Thursday morning.

It is the fifth AdventHealth site in Central Florida and is located at 1875 Silver Spur Lane in Kissimmee. And like its other sites, people will be tested using a saliva sample.

People are eligible for the test as long as they meet the criteria, either having COVID-19 symptoms, — such as those with a fever, shortness of breath, or coughing — and anyone who has had close contact with someone who tested positive.

The thought is: The more people who get tested, the better idea officials will have of the number of cases are in the county.

At AdventHealth’s new testing site, people do not need a doctor’s order to be tested, but do need to have an appointment, plus an ID and insurance card.

There is no out-of-pocket cost and if a person does not have insurance, AdventHealth will cover the cost.

Testing at Osceola Heritage Park started at 9 a.m. and people can register online , however, they cannot book same-day appointments.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a news conference on Wednesday that everyone who has been tested in Florida, 10 percent came out positive.

He also mentioned his efforts to keep the state’s testing capacity up by working with private labs.

“The State of Florida, we can do 900 samples total at our three labs, which is helpful, but in a state of 21.5 million people, particularly if people are going to work and the employers want people to be tested, you’re going to need to have more than that,” he said.