If you're eager to get out of the house and hit the links you can do so at Monroe County Golf courses starting Friday, April 24.

The courses at Durand Eastman, Genesee Valley, and Churchville will be opening at 6:30 a.m. Players will need to pre-pay online for their tee times.

Beginning tomorrow, Monroe County’s public golf courses will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. daily. There will be restrictions and proper physical distancing will be required. It’s important to get fresh air and exercise, but it’s also important to continue to stay safe. pic.twitter.com/MH2t6wW6KP — Adam J. Bello (@CountyExecBello) April 23, 2020

Players will see some new restrictions in place on the course from longer intervals between tee times and no more scorecards to not being able to touch the flagstick.

Cups will be upside down to prevent the ball from completely going in the hole. Security staff will be out monitoring play to make sure everyone complies with the social distancing restrictions.