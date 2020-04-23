Open for business in Irondequoit — some of your favorite meals are available for curbside pickup at I-Square.

"We've been doing some weekly specials and people have been very receptive to it. Ninety-nine cent chicken wings all week long, so that's great. Fish fries on Wednesdays and Fridays now...and then we are doing a pot roast on Saturday and chicken french on Thursday. So we are trying to switch it up. These are all like family-style meals that people can take home and share with their family," said John Strakal, I-Square executive chef.

Hong Kong One is also dishing out its combination plates Tuesday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

I-Square owners, Wendy and Mike Nolan are doing what they can for their employees and the community.

"People call ahead, they will pay over the phone through credit card and when they pull up at the front door we can see who is there. We get the food and package it up and bring it out to the car. Our staff is cut down by approximately 90%, so we have our core staff. It feels like a family on the good side. I know that this is going to pass and we will get back to normal so we are trying to support the employees, their families, and the community," said Wendy Nolan.

I-Square uses locally-sourced products as much as possible. The wind turbines and solar panels continue to power the buildings.

Curbside meals-to-go at I-Square are available Tuesday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Market Grill - (585) 266-1111.

Hong Kong One - (58) 342-3820